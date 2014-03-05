New YouView recorders from Huawei and Humax come with storage great and small

Looks like you picked the wrong day to quit reading tech news about companies beginning with "Hu", as both Humax and Huawei have unveiled some new YouView hardware.

The Humax box is really just an update - it's giving the YouView DTR-T1010 a storage boost from 1TB to 2TB. That's the equivalent of 1,200 hours of SD recordings, 500 hours of HD or, as we like to call it, a television addiction.

You can only buy the bigger DTR-T10101 from Humax Direct where it will set you back £299.99.

Huawei, mate

Huawei's offering, meanwhile, is the new YouView+ DN371T recorder which comes with 500GB of space (300 hours SD, 125 hours of HD - that's 818 episodes of SD Parks & Recreation or 340 in HD).

It's got dual tuners so you can watch one programme while recording another, and comes with a price tag of £219 from Amazon, Maplin and eBuyer.