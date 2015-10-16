Dolby Vision could be the future of HDR TVs

Dolby doesn't make TVs, but if it did they'd probably be the best in the world. Well, at dealing with its Dolby Vision HDR tech anyways.

Until then, though, Dolby is working quietly away signing up the TV silicon manufacturers to use its impressive, though proprietary, high dynamic range technology.

The latest is Chinese chipset maker, MStar.

Dolby has though already signed up Realtek and MediaTek - y'know, the most important of all the 'Teks - so there will be a healthy number of supporting chipsets come next year.

The idea being to ensure the sort of system-on-a-chip (SoC) that are used in more mass-market TVs and set-top boxes are able to support Dolby's HDR system. That should mean more devices released in 2016, when the touted high dynamic range revolution is set to really kick off, will be able to rock the lush Dolby colour system.

And with MStar giving Dolby the Chinese vote there ought to be a broad cross-section of manufacturers coming out with the tech. And potentially Sony itself could get involved too.

We checked out the first Dolby Vision cinema in Europe earlier this year and it looked stunning - having that quality in the home without having to travel all the way to Holland will be fantastic.

Next big thing

High dynamic range is the next big thing in home entertainment. Ultra HD is so passe, despite there still being a dearth of content - though it feels like we've been saying that for years now.

But HDR is all about getting greater definition and variation of colours into a moving image, and is arguably far more impactful than Ultra HD on its own. In fact, when a 1080p HDR display was shown at a recent industry event it had a greater reaction than any of the 4K UHD content doing the rounds.

The likes of Netflix, when it launches its HDR support next year, are actually going to prioritise HDR over Ultra HD if the necessary bandwidth (some 30Mbps) isn't there to support both.

Sadly no TVs rocking the new Dolby Vision-supporting chipsets have been revealed as yet, but with so many of the silicon manufacturers set to offer support we could see a swathe of Dolby Vision-capable HDR TVs next year.