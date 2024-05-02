Stellar Blade director says there are no plans for DLC just yet, but Shift Up is currently working on a Boss Challenge mode

Stellar Blade will get a Boss Challenge mode in a future update.

That's according to Stellar Blade's game director and Shift Up CEO Hyung-Tae Kim who told Korean outlet Nate (via GamesRadar), that although there are no current plans for downloadable content (DLC), the development team is currently planning a Boss Challenge mode.

The director didn't offer up any more details or an estimated release date, but a Boss Challenge mode is something we're quite familiar with already in other action role-playing games, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, where the player is tasked with taking on boss fights back-to-back in its dedicated boss rush mode.

The idea of the game's protagonist EVE doing something similar could work quite well considering the game's excellent collection of boss battles throughout the game's story.

Stellar Blade received a New Game Plus feature at launch along with additional unlockable outfits for EVE in the game's day one patch, but in terms of more future updates, Kim said that the team hasn't decided on anything just yet, which could mean the Boss Challenge mode now being worked on is the next major update for the action role-playing game.

The game's day one patch also removed in-game art found in the environment which unintentionally alluded to a racial slur. Sony quickly responded to the discovery, saying it was an "unintentional objectionable phrase" and that Shift Up "had no intention of creating offensive artwork."

Stellar Blade is now available exclusively for PlayStation 5. TechRadar Gaming's hardware editor Rhys Wood rated the game four and half stars in his review, calling it "an immensely impressive game that presents slick, sublimely animated combat, jaw-dropping environmental design, and one of the best soundtracks I’ve heard in years."

