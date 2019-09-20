TCL’s new 6-Series 4K TVs drop today for $599

If you’re a budget TV buyer you’ll be happy to know that the all-new TCL 6-Series TVs are available to buy at a number of retailers today.

The big difference between this year’s crop of TVs and last year’s is the addition of new Quantum Dot screens that will enhance color and contrast on the new series. TCL will also expand the number of contrast control zones, which will make HDR content look even better than before.

Pricing for the new series looks like this:

If you're looking for something a bit more premium, the brand-new 8-Series takes things a step further by combining mini-LEDs with QLED technology to up the contrast even more and reach the inky black levels of OLED – but that won't be coming until later this year.

Is this the best budget TV of 2019?

Without getting them into our home theaters for testing we can’t make any definitive claims on their performance-to-price ratio, but history is on TCL’s side – last year, the TCL 6-Series was definitely the best budget TV of the year, beating out LG, Samsung, Vizio and Sony. As long as the QLED screen doesn't oversaturate the colors, there's almost no reason to believe these TVs would be any worse than before.

The 8-Series, coming later, is a bit more of a question mark in terms of what it will be able to do. Early previews of the screen suggest that it will be able to stand up to LG’s award-winning OLED TVs at a slightly lower price point – but again, we can’t make any claims without putting them through their paces later this year.

We'll try to get reviews in quickly but, if you desperately need a TV right this minute, the new 6-Series is a pretty safe bet.