Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is a pricey, customizable smartwatch

There’s a new high-cost smartwatch on the market – meet the clumsily named Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 watch, which boasts Android Wear 2.0 and customizable options.

In fact, you can completely swap out the 45mm connected watch module and replace it with a fully analogue timepiece if you want to take an evening off living in the future and return to a simpler time.

You’ll also be able to swap the lugs, straps and buckle, with a wide range of colors and materials offering up a vast number of combinations – although we’re still waiting to hear exactly how many different options you’ll have (presumably all at an additional cost).

Smarts inside

Under the hood the Connected Modular 45 packs an Intel Atom Z34XX processor, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and Android Wear 2.0 – the latest version of Google’s wearable software.

The body is water resistant up to 50 meters, there’s 4GB of internal storage for apps and music, and it will work with both Android and iOS devices. The NFC also means the Connected Modular 45 can be used with Android Pay.

A “command crown” located at 3 o’clock of the AMOLED display provides a rotatory input option similar to the crown on the Apple Watch.

And the price for all this modular action? Well it starts at a mere $1,650 (£1,400, AU$2,300) for a steel bezel and rubber band, but goes all the way up to $4,150 (£3,500, AU$5,850) for the 18K gold version and $6,750 (£5,700, AU$9,500) for the diamond bezel finish.