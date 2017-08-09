T-Mobile's REVVL phone brings Android Nougat and a fingerprint sensor for $125

Mobile carrier T-Mobile has a penchant for doing things just a tad differently, which seems to be carrying over to its latest announcement: a proprietary budget smartphone designed exclusively for its customers.

Enter the REVVL — a $125 smartphone intended for T-Mobile customers who may not want to shell out several hundred bucks every time a top-shelf handset like the Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone 7 hits the market.

The REVVL runs Android Nougat and features a fingerprint scanner, a 5.5-inch HD screen, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable to 128GB.

Interested customers can order the T-Mobile REVVL beginning Thursday, August 10, through T-Mobile's online store or at participating physical locations.

If $125 is too much at once, T-Mobile also announced the REVVL will debut for $0 down and $5 a month on the carrier's JUMP! On Demand plan — providing coverage and protection for select smartphones on an 18-month lease, with opportunities to upgrade or pay off your current device.