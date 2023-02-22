Stream global content on the cheap with Private Internet Access's huge VPN deal

VPNs were designed as privacy software to keep you safer online – we all know that. However, in recent years one of the most popular reasons for using the best VPN services has been to unblock content from all over the world.

Whether you're a Brit abroad looking to watch iPlayer, you want to watch a legal free F1 stream, or even just check out what's on Netflix in other countries and VPN is the only to do it. What's more, one of the very best services is currently an absolute steal.

Private Internet Access is the perfect mix of affordability and function. For an incredible $2.19 a month (opens in new tab), you'll be able to stream tons of global content at the touch of a button – all while staying perfectly private online.

This incredible VPN deal from PIA also includes 2 months free, which means you get 26 months for the price of 24 (opens in new tab). To find out more, simply keep scrolling.

This Private Internet Access VPN deal in full:

What makes this PIA deal so good?

Well, what we love most about this deal is undoubtedly its price. But, PIA delivers some seriously powerful software that lends itself to many different uses.

For starters, its apps are super capable, all open-source, and very easy to use. At the same time, they offer extra customization options so that expert users won't be disappointed.

Streaming access is a priority of PIA's, and in our last hands-on review, we saw performance seriously improve. It can now unblock a wide range of Netflix locations and BBC iPlayer, alongside tons of other regional services.

Network coverage isn't lacking, either. PIA boasts over 10,000 servers across 84 countries – including at least one US VPN server in every state. And, even though it isn't quite the fastest VPN around, its peaks rose from 450 to 510Mbps with WireGuard the last time we checked. These results should be more than enough for most users.

If reliable security is what you're after, you're in good hands with PIA as it offers a good choice of security protocols, a strong kill switch, obfuscation technology, and browser extensions with extra privacy perks.

So, if you're looking for a streaming VPN that's also got top-quality security smarts, PIA is a perfect choice – and that bargain price only sweetens the deal. Plus, you can always ask for a refund with its 30-day money-back guarantee if you realize that's not the right service for you.