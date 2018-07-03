Sony PlayStation Vue price goes up by $5

Not so great news for PlayStation Vue multi-channel subscribers: your bill is about to go up.

Sony announced in a blog post today that it's raising the price of all of its multi-channel PlayStation Vue plans by $5 starting July 24. That means that if you subscribe to the Access, Core, Elite or Ultra plan, your bill will go up by five big ones.

Sony said that current subscribers will see the new charge when their bill comes due after July 31.There's no price change for PlayStation Vue's add-ons or standalone channels.

For reference, the current PlayStation Vue multi-channel plan prices are:

$39.99/month for Access

$44.99/month for Core

$54.99/month for Elite

$74.99/month for Ultra

So, just add $5 to those and you get your new PlayStation Vue plan prices.

Price increases for subscription services are never welcome, but aren't uncommon. Netflix raised the price of its most popular plan by $1 to $10.99 last year.

Sony said it needed to implement the price hike "to keep pace with rising business costs and enable us to continue offering a better way to watch the best in live sports, entertainment, and news."

It plans to add more broadcasts stations and content as time goes on. So, if you can swallow the bitter pill of paying $5 more a month, if could end up worth it.