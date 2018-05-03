Sony announces their high-end 4K HDR X9000F TV series in India

Sony has announced their latest range of 4K HDR TVs — X9000F series, on Thursday. Originally, the 4K HDR TV range was introduced (as X900F in the UK) at Consumer Electronic Show 2018 earlier this year in five variants— including 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. But only 55-inch, 65-inch and 85-inch variants are launched in India.

The whole X9000F series is equipped with what Sony calls the X1 Extreme processor, which is Sony’s latest image processor that the company claims can provide 40% real-time processing that its popular X1.

All the TVs run Android TV version 7.0 with Sony’s skin on top. It brings along an array of new features with built-in Chromecast, which enables content sharing via smartphone or tablet to the TV. Since it’s an Android TV, users get an access to the application supported by the software version.

The company claims that the TV will soon be smart home ready to connect an communicate with other smart devices after an update.

As seen on the older TVs, Sony has heavily focused on the design and that’s visible. The TV gets The frame around the screen is neat, tidy and trim, in line with current trends. It also benefits from a cute ‘brushed metal’ effect finish.

All the TVs are HDR 10 compatible and have bottom firing 10W + 10W audio output.

Price starts at Rs 239,900 for the 55-inch variant, and its the model is currently available. The price and availability for the other will be announced soon.

The new 4K HDR models will be available in all Sony Center and electronic stores across India.