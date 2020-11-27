Some of Anker's best power banks are cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday deals

Modern smartphones and gadgets don't always have the best battery life, so you may want a portable charger to ensure you're always charged up no matter where you are. If you're looking for a power bank, there are some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of.

Some of the best power banks from established portable charger manufacturer Anker are on sale in the US right now with prices even dropping on devices that have a whopping 20,000mAh capacity. Not in the US? Check the bottom of this article for deals in your region.

We've put together some of the best power bank deals we've seen so far over Black Friday below so you can pick up a gadget to ensure you don't run out of charge on your phone again.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh: was $42.97 now $29.49 at Amazon (save $13.48)

Keep your devices powered up when you're away from an outlet with the Anker PowerCore portable charger. Its 20,000mAh capacity can provide multiple smartphone recharges, and you can charge two devices at the same time.

Anker PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon (save $12)

Small, but mighty. The PowerCore Redux portable charger is small enough to fit in your pocket, but powerful enough to recharge most smartphones twice over before it needs to be topped up itself - and it's now $12 cheaper with this Black Friday deal.

Anker PowerCore 13,000mAh: was $31.99 now $22.39 at Amazon (save $9.60)

The PowerCore 13,000mAh is capable of charging an iPhone 8 almost five times over, an iPhone X three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. Plus, you can charge two devices simultaneously - because it's good to share.

