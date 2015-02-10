Two carriers are giving LG and HTC flagships a lick of Lollipop

The LG G3 and HTC One M8 are the latest phones to get their Android 5.0 Lollipop, today on AT&T and T-Mobile, respectively.

LG said in January that the G3's Lollipop update was coming soon, and HTC said much the same of the HTC One M8's at the end of last month, despite delays.

Both updates have begun to arrive today for users on those carriers.

Android Lollipop has been slow to roll out to many devices, but it recently cleared enough to at least make a blip on Google's Android usage statistics.

Via Phandroid