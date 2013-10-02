Note 3, Xperia Z1, LG G2 and more get Sky Go for Android access

The television demigods at BSkyB have seen fit to bestow the Sky Go for Android app upon owners of the newest flagship devices running Google's mobile operating system.

Owners of the new Sony Xperia Z1, Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and

LG G2

handsets can now download the app from Google Play, as well as Sony's Xperia Z Ultra, and Xperia M devices and the HTC One SV.

The popular app, which allows Sky subscribers to tune into live TV on their smartphones and tablets, isn't universally available to all Android phones as Sky likes to optimise it for the devices personally.

The total number of Android devices supported is now up to 45, following its initial roll-out for the platform in February 2012.

Extra, Extra!

Sky Go is a free accoutrement for subscribers to the company's satellite TV platforms, and is also available on the web, the Xbox 360 and for iOS devices.

For an extra £5 a month users can sign up for Sky Go Extra, which allows shows to be downloaded for offline viewing.

Via Pocket-Lint