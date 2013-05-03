Google Keep now a stand-alone Chrome app

In a minimised window, Keep can sit over another browser pane

Google's note-taking app Keep has reached its next logical milestone, expanding its reach from Android to the Chrome web store.

While most people who makes use of this will see it as an extension of the Chrome browser, owners of the Chromebook will be able to use it as a stand-alone app on their super-cheap computers.

This move to Chrome hasn't brought any new features to Keep though, keeping it a basic note-taking tool several steps short of the likes of Evernote. The Chrome version has fewer features than the Android app even, lacking the ability to take audio and photo notes.

There is also no way to share or collaborate on notes, despite Google's pedigree in both areas.

