BBM for iOS and Android rolling out today, but you may have to wait

BlackBerry is finally pressing play on its roll out of BBM for iOS and Android, though it won't be the app free-for-all some may have hoped for.

Here's the good news: After a halt in its initial release, BlackBerry's messaging platform will land in Google Play, the App Store and select Samsung App Stores in the coming hours, the company announced today. It will be available globally, which is good news for BBMers everywhere.

Here's the not-so-hot news: to manage anticipated demand, BlackBerry is implementing a wait list.

Those who signed up to receive the latest on BBM for iOS and Android at BBM.com will be able to use the service right away, the company said. If you didn't however, you'll need to sit tight until you're given the green light.

How to get BBM for iOS and Android

To get started on your BBM journey, download BBM (BlackBerry suggested the best way to do this is to go to BBM.com from your Android or iPhone browser).

After install, open the app and input your email address, which will secure you a spot in the wait list.

Step 3? Wait.

BlackBerry said it will email users as soon as they reach the front of the line, at which point they can start using the app. It gave no ETA for how long this will all take, but it swore it's focused on getting everyone set up with BBM ASAP.

Users can check on how the line is moving by following @BBM on Twitter, and look for an update from the BlackBerry team tomorrow to see how things are progressing.

BlackBerry also promised to share details on improvements the company has made to the app, an incentive to tune back to the exciting world that is the company formerly known as RIM. Whoopee.