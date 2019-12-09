Snapfish's photo book flash sale gives you 60% off and includes calendars, cards and more

Whether you're trying to sort out your Christmas presents or you need to come up with a custom gift idea for a loved one stat - Snapfish's latest flash sale is here to sort you out.

Choose between designing your best photo book, photo cards, all sorts of prints or calendars with Snapfish's insane 60%-off the entire website.

Click here to snap up this deal and go straight to Snapfish's website

All you have to do is click on the product(s) you want and then as you get to the checkout, put in the code MAGIC6019 and voila you've got a wonderful 60% off.

Want to hear more before you buy? Keep reading as we outline in full Snapfish's photo book deal, but don't take too long - this is a flash sale after all and will be ending on Tuesday, December 10.

Haven't heard of Snapfish? Make sure you keep reading as we explain what it is and why we rate it as one of the best photo book services online of 2019.

Learn more about Snapfish's photo book offer

Snapfish | 60% off everything on site | Code MAGIC6019

This is one of the best photo book deals we've seen, without a shadow of a doubt. The whopping 60% off site wide means that you don't have to limit your choice of what you want to buy, you're ensured a great discount. Plus Snapfish has so many options - from customizable home decor to canvas prints and calendars, you just have to take your pick. OFFER ENDS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

View Deal

Is Snapfish a good photo book service to use?

We have to give a big snappy yes to that question! Although there are plenty of reasons as to why we rank it as one of the best photo book services out there, all are valuable from a customer's perspective.

Some of these reasons include the wide variety of selection it boasts from templates (over 100) to backgrounds and themes (over 120). This extensive choice helps ensure that no matter what you're curating - it will truly be a one of a kind.

It is also has extremely straightforward and easy to use software and it actually guides you through the process - so this photo book service is literally for everyone.