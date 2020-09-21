Save $100 on an RTX 2060 equipped gaming laptop deal this week

If you've been shopping for a gaming laptop deal in time for the fall, you're in luck, there are some absolutely stellar offerings available right now from Newegg and Best Buy.

First up we've spotted this MSI GF65 Thin at Newegg for $899 (was $999), which is not only rocking a $100 discount, but also one of the cheapest Nvidia RTX 2060's we've ever seen on a gaming laptop deal. It's a great deal, make no mistake about it, and other sites have rightly championed it, but we happen to think this Lenovo Legion 5 at Best Buy for $949.99 (was $1,099) is an even better choice this week.

Sure, it's dropping that RTX 2060 for a GTX 1660 Ti, but it just so happens to have a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 under the hood - a processor that blows away the Core i5-9300H in the MSI. That said, both these gaming laptops deals feature a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, so you're still getting some great utility and storage speeds here on either option.

If you're interested in getting something a little slicker then consider this HP Omen at Best Buy for $1,049.99 (was $1,249.99). This one's got a brand new chassis from HP - one that definitely looks the part, and, packs in a 144Hz screen - which looks to be a bit of an upgrade over the Lenovo above. It's also rocking one of the latest and greatest from AMD - the Ryzen 4800H processor, which is roughly equivalent in power to the i7 on the Lenovo but a nice option for those who prefer team red.

And lastly, but definitely not least is this beastly Asus Zephyrus S at Newegg for $1,599.99 (was $2,999). Yep, that's a $1,400 discount in total, and what's more, you're also getting a (relatively) cheap RTX 2080 graphics card here. While we wouldn't normally recommend such a laptop to anyone but the most hard-core of enthusiast gamers, that price actually brings it down to a relatively affordable price point this week.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Gaming laptop deals to catch this week

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999 $899 at Newegg

This MSI GF65 is, thanks to $100 saving from Newegg, one of the cheapest RTX 2060 equipped gaming laptops we've seen in a long while. That's a hell of a graphics card for the money, and considering you're also getting a 512GB and 120Hz screen, it's also got some other qualities. Still, the Intel Core i5-9300H is an older processor now, so there's a slight trade-off to be made here.

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $949.99 at Best Buy

For the money, we think this Lenovo is actually a better buy than the MSI above. Sure, you're trading that RTX card for a slightly less impressive GTX 1660 Ti, but this Lenovo rocks an Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10750H processor. That's much, much faster than the i5 above and you're still getting a full 512GB SSD for all your fast storage needs.

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,249.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

This Omen 15 features HP's latest premium chassis and certainly looks like a slick competitor to any Alienware or Razer laptop. Featuring one of the fastest processors from AMD - the Ryzen 7 4800H, plus a GTX 1660Ti, this machine will perform fantastically at 1080p gaming. A 144Hz screen rounds off the specs here for a superbly well-rounded gaming laptop.

Asus Zephyrus S 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,999 $1,599.99 at Newegg

This Asus Zephyrus S is seeing a rare discount right now at Newegg, giving you a chance to score an RTX 2080 graphics card for an absolute steal. The 144hz screen, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD are also fantastic, while the Intel Core i7-8750H is a fast, albeit slightly older processor now. Altogether, this is one beastly machine, made all the better by an eye-watering $1,400 discount.

