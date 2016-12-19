Save $50 on an Xbox One all the way until December 24

Update: Need a little more incentive before diving into an Xbox One S this holiday? Here you go - Microsoft has announced that on top of the $50 discount, customers will also receive a $30 gift card from participating retailers when they purchase an Xbox One S console or bundle.

Those retailers include Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart.com and, of course, the Microsoft Store. You have until December 24 to take advantage of the deal, though Christmas Eve will be here before you know it.

Original story below...

After a discounted showing during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Microsoft's ongoing 12 Days of Deals event, the window to save on a brand-new Xbox One just keeps getting longer.

Should you be interested in Microsoft's game machine - though somehow still haven't taken advantage of the past few sales opportunities - there's now a new chance to save $50 on an Xbox One or Xbox One S.

From now until December 24, select Xbox One consoles in the US are discounted through major online retailers like the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart.

What models are on sale?

These deals include Xbox's two major pushes this season - the 500GB Xbox One S Battlefield 1 bundle and the 500GB Xbox One S Minecraft Favorites bundle , which are now on sale for $249 each.

Also keep an eye out on Xbox's online store, which offers up to two free games on certain discounted bundles.

We're seeing a few of those particular bargains turn up sold out, so make haste if you wish to snag a free copy or two of Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Battlefield 1, and more.

Other applicable consoles include 1TB variants - which cost $299 a pop for that extra storage - and the original Xbox One model, though we'd recommend the Xbox One S since you'll get HDR support, 4K streaming, UHD Blu-ray playback, and a smaller console for the same price.