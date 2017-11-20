Save £260 and get Canon's EOS 5D Mark III for only £1,799

Black Friday might still be a few days away, but Canon UK has already got things underway at it's own Canon Store.

The highlight is the chance to get Canon's fabulous full-frame EOS 5D Mark III DSLR for as little as £1,799 - that's a saving of £260 off the normal £2059 price of the camera.

It may have been replaced by the EOS 5D Mark IV, but the Mark III is still a brilliant and very capable DSLR, offering a wealth of high-end features, including an advanced 61-point AF system, while the build quality is excellent.

That's not the only great deal knocking around on the Canon Store. If you like the idea of getting into full-frame photography, but are on a budget, then Canon's offering the original EOS 6D for only £999.

It's been around since 2012 and has since been replaced by the EOS 6D Mark II, but it's a camera that's been loved by enthusiast photographers. It might not have the most spectacular specification, but the 20.2MP sensor can deliver some great results.

These deals are available now until November 27th (or as long as stocks last). To give you peace of mind, Canon also offers free delivery and returns straight to your door, and reassurance of a minimum two-year guarantee on all hardware products.