Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs are too close to the S21 Ultra for comfort

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is already leaking incessantly, despite the fact that we're not expecting to see the phones for another few months, but not all leaks are good. Case in point, it's starting to sound like the S22 Ultra won't exactly have many camera improvements.

Prolific (and reputable) leaker Ice Universe tweeted out a camera specs list for the S22 Ultra complete with lens and sensor details for four different rear snappers - no selfie camera information was provided though.

S22 Ultra camera108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 8512MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120 10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 1110MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36October 26, 2021 See more

Ice Universe lists a 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP periscope (for 10x zoom) and 10MP telephoto (for 3x zoom) combination, and users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will find that suspiciously familiar, as the specs are identical.

Apparently, there are a few differences, with the main and zoom cameras getting improved sensors, and the aperture on the zoom lenses slightly improved, but it's hardly a big boost.

Some rumors suggested the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones would get 192MP or even 200MP main sensors, but this newest leak suggests that's not true.

Analysis: there could still be camera improvements

Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won't have any big spec jumps over its predecessor, at least according to the Ice Universe leak, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be a dud.

Often, when Samsung has kept the same specs between generations of phones, it'll compensate with some important new camera software - that's where tools like Single Take have come from, which is arguably one of the most important photography modes for budding snappers that Samsung phones have.

So hopefully, even though the specs don't promise anything exciting, there will still be reasons to care about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.