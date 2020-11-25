Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is up to 50% off with the best Black Friday phones deal we've seen

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has gotten some incredible discounts with several Black Friday phone deals dropping the price significantly – up to 50% off the phone's $699 pricetag thanks to this Best Buy deal. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) has been one of the best surprises of the year, with most of the best perks of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 phones at a lower cost. But with these discounts, the S20 FE is well within mid-range price tiers, competing with our best cheap phones list.

We've got a few deals on the S20 FE, and the best discounts are for carrier deals, but you can still save on an unlocked version of the phone.

The first deal, which saves 50% off the list price over the course of a two-year contract, is with Verizon:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (Verizon): $749 $349 at Best Buy

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $400 off at Best Buy with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 FE packs the best of the S20 line at a lower price: beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal requires a Verizon activation, and even though the discount math is a bit wonky since the carrier is counting from its pricier mmWave version (retail $749) rather than the standard version (retail $699), it's still far cheaper with this deal than other versions.View Deal

Don't worry, Sprint and AT&T fans, we've got a slightly less generous deal for you here:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (Sprint): $699 $399 at Best Buy

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Sprint (under T-Mobile) for $300 off at Best Buy with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 FE truly is a Fan Edition, packing the best of the S20 line at a lower price with few compromises: beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal requires a Sprint activation.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (AT&T): $699 $399 at Best Buy

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with AT&T at Best Buy for $300 off thanks to this early Black Friday deal. The S20 FE (Fan Edition) comes loaded with the best of the S20 line at a lower price point with very little left out: a gorgeous 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB RAM, and 128GB flash storage. You'll need to activate the phone with AT&T to get the deal, so if you're good with that, go ahead and save big on this outstanding handset.View Deal

And if you want to buy the phone flat out, here's an incredible unlocked deal at Best Buy:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB, unlocked: $699 $499 at Best Buy

Buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $200 off at Best Buy with this Black Friday phones deal. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) preserves the best parts of the Samsung S20 line at a lower price, with top specs, a triple rear camera, a 4,500mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.View Deal

And just for kicks, a slightly less generous deal at B&H, if you prefer that retailer:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB, unlocked: $699 $549 at B&H

Buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $150 off at B&H with this Black Friday phones deal. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) preserves the best parts of the Samsung S20 line at a lower price, with top specs, a triple rear camera, a 4,500mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals in your region

Want more Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals? Here's some in your area:

