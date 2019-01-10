Samsung Galaxy S10 range could land earlier than expected

Most rumors so far suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S10 range will land at or right before MWC 2019, which kicks off on February 25, but a new report claims that it will actually arrive a week before that event.

The report comes from The Korea Herald, which was told as much by industry sources. They don’t give an exact date, but a week earlier means the S10 might land on or around February 18.

They also say that rather than being announced in Barcelona as we’d expected (as that’s where MWC is held), the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be announced in San Francisco.

While we would take these claims with a pinch of salt, it’s possible that this is true, as one source had previously said the phone would be announced on February 20, which this would more or less line up with. Plus, Samsung doesn’t always announce a flagship at MWC.

Meet the Galaxy S10 E

Samsung's basic S10 model could be called the S10 E. Credit: MobileFun

This isn’t the only new Galaxy S10 news either, as we’ve also heard more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, or, as it seemingly might be called, the Samsung Galaxy S10 E. That’s a name that we hadn’t come across before, but which has now been shared by retailer MobileFun.

The same site also reiterated some things that we’ve heard before, namely that while the S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, the Galaxy S10 E won’t, and that we’ll get 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch screens for the S10 E, S10 and S10 Plus respectively.

Those screen sizes are very likely at this point, as we’ve heard them numerous times. The Galaxy S10 E name is very possible too, but we’re less sure of that since this is the first we’re hearing of it.

Via PocketNow and GSMArena