Samsung brings its QLED 8K televisions to India

Samsung has launched its QLED 8K range of televisions in India. This ultra-premium series boasts of the world's first Quantum LED 8K TV and comes in four sizes. These televisions offer 8K video playback and while there's a scarcity of 8K content, the TVs are also capable of upscaling both audio and video to match the pixels of the panel.

Price and avilability

Samsung QLED 8K TVs are available in 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 98-inch screen sizes. The 65-inch SKU will be available sometime in July and so its price hasn't been revealed yet.

Other than that, the 75-inch model costs Rs 10,99,990 whereas the 82-inch variant retails for Rs 16,99,900. The series tops out with the 98-inch model which costs a hefty Rs 59,99,900 and will only be made-to-order.

Samsung also announced its 2019 range of QLED TVs alongside with four series- Q60, Q70, Q80 and Q90. The Q60 series starts at Rs 94,900 for the 43-inch SKU and goes up to Rs 7,49,900 for the 82-inch model. Samsung Q70 series is priced starting at Rs 1,69,900 for the 55-inch model to Rs 2,79,900 for the 65-inch model. The Q80 lineup has a starting price of Rs 2,09,900 for the 55-inch model which goes up till Rs 6,49,900 for the 75-inch SKU. The top-of-the-line Q90 QLED TV is priced at Rs 3,99,900 for the 65-inch model.

Samsung QLED 8K and 2019 QLED lineup are available at Samsung Smart Plaza and other retail stores along with Samsung Shop online store.

Samsung QLED 8K TV features

On Samsung's QLED 8K TVs, users will be able to watch 8k content along with AI-based upscaling for lower resolution content. This is achieved by the Quantum Processor that lies under the hood which can transform source footage to 8K resolution by adding more depth, sharpness and brightness to the 33 million pixels.

In addition, with the new QLED 8K televisions, you get Bixby 2.0 which allows users to give voice commands to the TV via One Remote Control, displaying the results shortly thereafter. These TVs also support Apple Airplay 2 which allows playback of video, music, photos, podcasts from Apple products seamlessly to the Samsung TV.

The Ambient mode enables the TV to morph its display in a way that compliments the surrounding areas. When in ambient mode, the television will display images that let it blend in the wall. To do this, a user will need to capture a picture of the TV via Smart Things app which in turn will map the surrounding areas of the television to showcase interactive imagery.

Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs can be mounted on the wall without any leftover gap. There are no wires coming out of the back as it makes do with a single 5-meter optical cable which connects to Samsung One Connect Box. This Connect Box acts as a one-point-stop for all the external inputs. The One Connect Box also pairs up with One Remote Control that lets users control all the input devices from a single remote.