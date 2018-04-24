Roku users in the UK getting Enhanced Voice Search

Roku has announced that it’s bringing its Enhanced Voice Search feature to its device in the UK.

Rolling out through the OS 8.1 update on May 1, the feature will be usable through the Roku mobile app and the remote of the Roku Streaming Stick +. Once the update has rolled out, Roku users will be able to search for specific movies, TV shows, actors, directors, and genres using their voice alone.

The big selling point of Enhanced Voice Search is that it allows users to use natural and conversational language to find what they’re looking for. So, for example, you’ll be able to pick up your Streaming Stick + remote and say “show me comedies” to narrow your search down to, well, comedies. You'll also be able to pretend to your neighbours that you have a butler just for your TV.

Speak up

According to Lloyd Klarke, Director of Product Management at Roku, the new feature is all about making finding something to watch a faster and easier process for Roku users: “Enhanced voice search makes it even easier for our users to find new movies and TV shows to watch.”

As well as Enhanced Voice Search, OS 8.1 update will also bring private listening to the Roku mobile app for up to four concurrent devices. This means that when you’re streaming something from the app to your TV, you’ll be able to plug in a set of headphones and listen to the sound privately.

Roku isn’t, of course, the first streaming device to offer a comprehensive voice search but it does keep the platform in line with the competition.