Reliance Jio Republic Day offer gives 500MB extra data per day, Rs 50 discount

In a bid to offer more value to customers competiton, Reliance Jio Republic Day offer has been announced, giving customers up to 50% more data and a discount of Rs 50 on most per day data plans. This announcement comes after Reliance Jio had recently announced that customers can either opt for 500MB more data or a discount of Rs 50 in tariffs.

Due to the increasing competition, incumbent operators had announced their own plans to take on Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year 2018 plans. As a result, industry leader Airtel revealed its Rs 399 plan that gives 70GB data with a validity of 70 days, across all circles in the country.

Reliance Jio Republic Day offer details

1GB per day plans revised to 1.5GB per day

As part of the Republic Day offer, Reliance Jio has increased daily data allowances by up to 50%. The telco has upgraded the existing 1GB data per day plans to 1.5GB data per day at no increase in prices. Instead, the operator has announced a discount of Rs 50 in tariffs. As a result, the most popular Rs 459 plan will now cost Rs 399 only, and offer 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 84 days. In effect, users can get up to 126GB high speed 4G data in plan, along with other benefits like free voice, SMS and access to all the Jio apps.

To sum up, the new 1.5GB data per day plans are available in the following denominations – Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449.

1.5GB per day plans revised to 2GB per day

Next up are the existing 1.5GB data per day plans, which will offer 2GB data per day come January 26. As a result, users can get up to 182GB of high speed 4G data under this segment. The available denominations in the new 2GB data per day segment are – Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498.

An interesting point to note here is the difference between the popular 84 days plan in the 1.5GB and 2GB segments – the two plans, i.e., Rs 399 and Rs 448, come with a price difference of just Rs 49, but the Rs 448 plan offers 42GB extra data, which means it offers a lot more value for money when compared to the flagship Rs 399 plan.

