Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: time and how to watch Champions League semi-final 2021 from anywhere

Only the third time the two sides have met, today's Champions League semi-final first leg sees Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea look to maintain their unbeaten record against Los Blancos. It's an intriguing match-up, and you can follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world.

The two sides clash amid the fallout of the collapse of the European Super League, with Chelsea among the English teams to have pulled out of the controversial project, leaving Madrid president and chief architect Florentino Pérez to insist the West London club are bound by contract to join the new competition. So if you're a fan of 'narrative', this Champions League tie has plenty!

The turmoil off the pitch may have been a factor in Madrid's preparations for this game, with Zinedine Zidane's men's hopes of retaining the La Liga title dented at the weekend following a sloppy 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis.

Chelsea, meanwhile come into the game on a high off the back of a crucial Premier League win over local rivals West Ham that could prove decisive in their qualification for next year's Champions League.

Madrid will likely come out all guns blazing for this home leg, and have been given a boost with the news that German star Toni Kroos looks likely to be available following a spell on the sidelines. And all eyes will be on finally fit Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard tonight, who will be keen to make his mark as he faces his old club for the first time since his mega money transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Here's how to watch a Champions League Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream today from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere





Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's Real Madrid vs Chelsea game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done, pricey) contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Champions League soccer in the US for free

Today's Real Madrid vs Chelsea clash is being shown on the new Paramount Plus streaming service, formerly CBS All Access. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. However, the service is currently offering a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a cent. You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription. That includes the $9.99 deal, and the cheaper $5.99 subscription for now. How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea without cable For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

Get a FREE Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Real Madrid vs Chelsea game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Real Madrid vs Chelsea this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 5am AEST on the morning of Wednesday, April 28. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of a quality VPN to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Real Madrid vs Chelsea clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZST on the morning of Wednesday, April 28. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Real Madrid vs Chelsea match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Real Madrid vs Chelsea set for 12.30am IST on Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning.