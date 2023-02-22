Razer upgrades its Blade 15 line with beefy RTX 40-series graphics card

Audio player loading…

Razer’s Blade 15 gaming laptop isn’t retiring just yet as the company has just launched two new 2023 variants in what may be a last hurrah for the model.

Looking at the specs, the two are nearly identical. Both laptops sport 14-core, 20-thread Intel i7-13800H processors that have an average clock speed of 2.5GHz that can be boosted to 5.2GHz for optimal performance. Alongside the CPUs are a 1TB SSD and a 16GB DDR5 RAM with a speed of 5,200 MHz. If that’s not enough for you, the Blade 15 can accommodate (opens in new tab) a 4TB SSD and 64GB DDR5 RAM. They also share the same type of display: a 15.6 inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) screen outputting a 240Hz refresh rate and covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. Other notable features include support for Wi-Fi 6E for fast connectivity and THX Spatial Audio to really get you in the game.

The only real difference between the two is their respective graphics cards. One comes with the GeForce RTX 4060 GPU while the other has the 4070 card , just like Razer's other 2023 gaming laptops: the Blade 16 and Blade 18.

Still in the game

Compared to the Blade 16 and Blade 18, these two new laptops have weaker performance. All of the higher-end models come with better processors and most come with a better graphics card. One of the Blade 18 computers, for example, comes with a RTX 4090 GPU and a faster Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU. The Blade 15 machines, however, do have one advantage over its cousins – they’re lighter; thereby making them more portable. Both weigh 4.4 lbs whereas the Blade 16 and Blade 18 weigh 5.4 and 6.8 lbs, respectively.

It is a little strange that the Blade 15 was announced in the first place. The Blade 16 and Blade 18 were originally thought to be the logical next step for the series. Perhaps Razer thought it'd be best to launch a (somewhat) cheaper option for its line. Now we can't help but wonder if a 2023 version of the Blade 17 will be revealed soon or would that be considered too redundant?