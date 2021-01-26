Rare deal: save $100 on the iPad Magic Keyboard at Amazon

iPad deals rarely stray into premium accessory territory, with the Apple Pencil and selection of keyboards staying at MSRP for most of their lives. However, Amazon has turned that tradition on its head today, offering a stunning $100 discount on the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air 4.

That shock saving brings the final price down to just $199 (was $299) - by far the cheapest we've ever seen it go. We'd barely seen this device dropping below $270 before now, so this offer will certainly prove popular. We wouldn't take too long to get to checkout, then, as we don't know how long this price will hold out for.

If you've picked up an 11-inch iPad Pro or Air 4 to get some work done in the last few months, this is a must-have accessory and at this price it's a steal.

Not in the US? You'll find more iPad Magic Keyboard deals further down the page.

Don't miss Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch / iPad Air 4: $299 $199 at Amazon

Don't miss this incredible saving on the Apple Magic Keyboard - a device that rarely sees any price drops at all, let alone a $100 discount with speedy shipping. Perfect for the second generation 11-inch iPad Pro or the iPad Air 4, those using premium tablets for productivity shouldn't hesitate on this offer.

View Deal

More iPad Magic Keyboard deals

Today's best 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard deals Reduced Price Apple Magic Keyboard for... Amazon Prime $299 $199 View Apple Magic Keyboard for... Amazon Prime $283.15 View Apple - Magic Keyboard for... Best Buy $299 View Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad... Apple $299 View Show More Deals

If you're yet to grab yourself a tablet, check out the latest iPad deals. Or, if you're looking to pair your new keyboard with incredibly handy (and now more supported than ever thanks to iPadOS 14) Apple Pencil deals.