PS5 UAE release date, price, and where to buy Sony's PlayStation 5

The PS5 (or PlayStation 5) is Sony's long-awaited next-generation console, and we finally have a release date and pricing information.

The PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 if you want the physical disc edition, and $399 for the digital-only edition. That equates to roughly AED 1,850 and AED 1,470 respectively, excluding VAT. We've yet to receive confirmed local price details from PlayStation Middle East, and will update accordingly when we do so.

With regards to availability, the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world (including Middle East).

How to preorder the PlayStation 5 in the UAE

At the time of writing, official pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 have yet to be announced. However you can still register your interest at a number of outlets to be the first to know when pre-orders are available:

You can sign up with Sony PlayStation directly for the latest news and pricing information by going here.

Jumbo Electronics PS5 news page can be found here

Etisalat also has a signup page where you can register for alerts here

Du has a registration page for more details here

Geekay Games has a registration page as well, available here

Sharaf DG has a very basic PS5 page here, but you can register for more info

Virgin Megastore registration page can be found here