PS5 restock: how to track the new console stock on Twitter – and get this week

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker has led to good news for hundreds of people who have finally been able to track down the hard-to-buy Sony console. And while today, Sunday, February 28, will be slow for restock, we're expecting the weeks ahead to see new PS5 stock from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and Target in the US. This week could be your week to find a PS5.

Miss it? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of console stock. It'll look something like this:

🚨 PS5 restock – they're both live now!!!!! 🥳 ♻️ RT + follow @mattswider + @techradar (can I get to 70,000 followers this weekend?!) ❤️ All versions ($399+): https://t.co/B6Pgt2XRRr https://t.co/Wprfgyojjo pic.twitter.com/KlVlh3x1bsFebruary 26, 2021 See more

Sunday hasn't seen a surge in new PS5 availability – and we predicted that. Weekends are almost always slow for restock. Of course, we have been ready to send out alerts if new stock crosses our tracker.

PS5 restock stores in the US

We've been getting the Twitter restock alerts out there faster than PS5 restock apps, – and we're doing this for free. Of course, you'll still need to be fast to buy the Sony console. For example, the PS5 restock at Target sold out in less than 15 minutes. We saw something similar with the Xbox restock at the same time.

When is PS5 restock in the US?

No, we don't know the exact date and time of the next PS5 restock. But retailers do generally pick the same time for so-called "PS5 drops". Target likes to surprise us all with 5am-9am restocks (last week was 8am), while Amazon does it at 3am EST (their midnight in PST). Sony Direct tends to pick anywhere from 5pm-7pm EST, although it's been earlier in the past. Best Buy and Walmart have chosen midday before.

It's all quite random, which can be maddening as someone who wants to buy a PS5. Remember, 15 minutes to checkout sounds like a long time, but store websites often crash (Walmart, Costco and GameStop), or you're made to wait in a virtual queue (Sony Direct and Best Buy). Every store in the US has a different way of going about it. Oftentimes, your best opportunity is to scoop up a PS5 that's been canceled when someone else's credit cards is declined. It pops back into the inventory.

If you missed last week's PS5 drop, then you can always turn your attention to our real-time updates of new PS5 stock on Twitter. That's where you'll find out about the date and time of the next Sony console drop if it gets announced ahead of time.

Happy ending to this PS5 story. Happy to play a part.❤️ https://t.co/WhtMOS2putFebruary 25, 2021 See more

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next PS5 stock from more than 12 sources, and we've seen a few PS5 consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console for Saturday, there may be a PS5 drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.