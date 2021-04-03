PS5 restock: Twitter tracker live updates – when and where to buy PS5

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker is offering live updates so you know when and where to buy the new Sony console. You can follow Matt Swider, who is sending out alerts from trusted retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Antonline and Amazon. Do not by directly from Twitter users. We actually know the next PS5 restock date and time – there are no major retailers selling it this weekend for an even remotely fair price. Here's how to get an alert for when we can reveal that information.

PS5 restock looks dire for April

PS5 restock looks "dire for April" according to retailers TechRadar spoke to this week on the condition of anonymity (citing reliance on Sony shipments to their stores). To that point, we didn't see a PS5 restock at Best Buy on Friday, despite the electronics retailer offering console orders for the last six Fridays. It couldn't go seven-for-seven.

Sony Direct didn't have a PS5 restock all week either, while Walmart also bowed out of offering PS5 this week( though this fits into a broader recstock cycle for them). It's not just Sony PS5 that's hard to buy; you won't find Xbox Series X restock or Nvidia 3080 in stock, as theres a semiconductor shortage worldwide.

That's why we set up our PS5 restock Twitter tracker – it's only getting harder.

When will PS5 restock at Best Buy?

The next Best Buy PS5 restock date and time may be Friday, April 9 at 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT, or at least that's when the console drop typically happens at the big-box retailer judging from past patterns. Best Buy had a rare miss this last Friday, April 2, when we didn't see orders open. A week prior, it only had PS5 Disc for $499, no inventory of the PS5 Digital for $399.

Best Buy has a Friday launch window of 12pm EDT to 3:15pm EDT (we haven't seen it later than that) and hasn't done a PS5 restock over the weekend in 2021. Our Twitter tracker has always picked up on when they 'add to cart' button goes live. In fact, we were able to run an exclusive report ahead of the official time thanks to sources at Best Buy warehouses regarding inventory.

Rumored GameStop date: Late next week or the week after

When will PS5 bundle restock at GameStop? Late next week or early the following week, as video game retailer likes to offer game-and-accessory-packed bundles every week to week-and-a-half after the last PS5 drop. You may dislike the higher price of GameStop bundles, but the retailer offering everything at face value and the bundles slow down resellers who have a harder time profiting from extras.

When is the Amazon PS5 restock?

This is the $499 question: when will PS5 restock at Amazon? The retailer was said to be ready to go live with 46,000 consoles in its inventory, according to our sources at its warehouses. However, we haven't seen the retailer update its PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition pages beyond what third=-party resellers are offering at outrageous prices. New: We're told that the Xbox may drop sooner than the PS5, even though Amazon just had a small round of Microsoft consoles for sale early last week.

Antonline PS5 restock

Next PS5 restock date: Next week

Last PS5 restock date: Tuesday, March 30

You may not know Antonline, but this is a trusted retailer that offers fast shipping on PS5 with loaded bundles. And it has publicly stated it has "drops every week". Since it launched a PS5 bundle March 30, we don't anticipate another restock via Antonline retailer until early next week.

We caution getting there on time: Antonline tends to sell out in three minutes, but when it goes on sale, there are no waves or in stock/out of stock funny business with the add to cart button.

There was no PS5 restock at Sony Direct all week long, even though it usually does a PlayStation 5 drop on multiple days in a normal weekday. The restock time is usually in the afternoons, making it convenient for all times zones in the US, and it uses a lottery system to keep bots at bay, requires a PSN account, and restricts order to one PS5 console per address.

The Sony Direct PS5 virtual queue is randomized, so we're always 'in line' attempting to reach checkout. Our success rate? Once every other week when there are 3-4 drops per week. We never buy the PS5 in the end, giving up our spot to the next person. We're testing it out for reporting purposes to see if it gets any easier or learn new tricks. What have we learned: opening new tabs won't help your chances; use different browsers and devices to get it from Sony Direct.

TechRadar will continue to report on PS5 restock information as the news breaks. We'll keep this page updated with the most relevant data regarding Sony's console and when it's back in stock. Time is always a factor, so knowing when PS5 will be in stock at Best Buy and other retailers give you a better chance to buy it in April, rather than having to wait until the summer of 2021 – or even later this year.