PS5 restock: our console Twitter tracker – will it go back in stock this weekend?

Our PS5 restock tracker is working overtime today, Saturday, March 6, all in an effort to help you buy the new Sony console. However, weekend restock is rare at stores in the US, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart and GameStop. Each of these American retailers likes to add new PS5 stock on weekdays – it's just unpredictable when.

The good news is you can do two things today. Check the stores below and receive alerts from our PS5 restock Twitter tracker.

1. Miss it? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts for the next PS5 drop. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of new stock. It'll look like:

🚨>90mins to Xbox restock / 2hrs to PS5 🌟Walmart🌟THIS IS THE BIG ONE🐳 PS5 Digital https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc https://t.co/fOQxCworacXbox Series X https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1iXbox Series S https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiMy how to buy it tips @techradar: https://t.co/LjreRk1bbsMarch 4, 2021 See more

2. Check for PS5 restock yourself – these are the 12 trusted stores

Check these stores for PS5

We've had success: about 25% of our PS5 Twitter tracker replies show they got the new console from our alerts. It's gotten easier over time as more people get the Sony system – there's slightly less pressure today than there was two weeks ago.

Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop would have an PS5 and Xbox restock, and our DMs are open to see if Target is going to have new console stock Monday. So far, people in the know are saying it's coming soon. We'll update this story as soon as we nail down a time.

It's important to point out that you won't be able to order from retail stores. We don't want to be responsible for sending people to physical stores looking for a PS5 restock that doesn't exist. Some stores allow for in-store pickup (Target and certain Best Buy stores), however, none of the actual ordering takes place in stores.

The PS5 restock pattern

We saw about every other major retailer release PS5 stock this week: Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, ANTonline, GameStop and Sam's Club.

Sony PlayStation Direct has been unusually silent this week. We were told that Sony Direct's last restock, on Wednesday, February 24, saw delays beyond the promised two-day shipping for PlayStation Plus members. That's likely why Sony hasn't released more stock of the console – it's backed up.

Console restock success stories

Happy ending to this PS5 story. Happy to play a part.❤️ https://t.co/WhtMOS2putFebruary 25, 2021 See more

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next PS5 and Xbox stock from more than 13 sources, and we've seen a few PS5 consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a PS5 and Xbox drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.