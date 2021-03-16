PS5 restock: Sony Direct has the console right now – here's how to get it

There's a PS5 restock at Sony Direct right now in the US, and both the PS5 Disc and Digital Editions are back in stock – as long as you wait in the virtual queue.

Sony PlayStation Direct is the company's official store, and it works as a lottery, so you're assigned a random place in the queue. A limited number of consoles will be available for purchase, according to Sony.

It'll look like:

Both the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital are in stock right now, at the $399 and $499 price point. The Sony Direct PS5 restock works by putting you into an online lottery, so you can sit back and wait in a virtual queue and anxiously watch a yellow status bar progress.

Initially, you'll see it says it requires more than an hour wait. That'll change more quickly for some lucky few rather than others.

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker and investigative reporting shows that the next wave of Sony consoles will drop at any time. We've helped thousands of people buy the PS5 in the US store, and we know stores are amassing inventory for this week at Target and Best Buy in particular.

There's an Amazon PS5 restock scheduled to happen on Thursday, March 18, according to our sources and based on internal communications at Amazon. We also have the time, but we aren't sharing that information yet.

Check these stores for PS5 restock

We've had success: about 25% of our PS5 Twitter tracker replies show they got the new console from our alerts. It's gotten easier over time as more people get the Sony system – there's slightly less pressure today than there was two weeks ago.

Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop would have an PS5 and Xbox restock, and our DMs are open to see if more retailers are going to have new console stock this week. So far, people in the know are saying it's coming soon. We'll update this story as soon as we nail down a time.

It's important to point out that you won't be able to order from retail stores. We don't want to be responsible for sending people to physical stores looking for a PS5 restock that doesn't exist. Some stores allow for in-store pickup (Target and certain Best Buy stores), however, none of the actual ordering takes place in stores.

The PS5 restock pattern

We saw about every other major retailer release PS5 stock this week: Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, ANTonline, GameStop and Sam's Club.

Sony PlayStation Direct has been more silent in March. We were told that Sony Direct's on Wednesday, February 24, saw delays beyond the promised two-day shipping for PlayStation Plus members. That's likely why Sony hasn't released more stock of the console – it's backed up.

Console restock success stories

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next PS5 and Xbox stock from more than 13 sources, and we've seen a few PS5 consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a PS5 and Xbox drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.