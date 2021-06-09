PS5 restock dates: GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart – when to buy it this week

The next PS5 restock dates could be today, June 9, and tomorrow, with GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart amassing inventory, according to the exclusive sources of our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Trust factor: Matt has helped over 39,000 people find a next-gen console through his restock tweets and exclusive reporting of restock news, and he'll send you an alert when the Sony PS5 is in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications.

When? Where?

Don't buy from Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No legitimate person will sell a console for just $550.

It's about time for a PS5 restock – we saw a small PS5 Digital restock yesterday from Antonline and last week was a short week with only a Best Buy PS5 restock. We don't expect a Target PS5 restock today or this week for that matter (our sources show low inventory numbers across US stores).

GameStop has been doing a restock Wednesdays, and Best Buy and Walmart often do Thursdays, though our sources are in charge of inventory; that add-to-cart button could go live at any time, hence the importance of alerts and the reason the PS5 restock Twitter following of Matt Swider has grown.

Above is an example of a Walmart PS5 restock alert you'll get. Nearly 40,000 people have gotten a Sony or Microsoft console from these Twitter alerts. This may be your best chance to buy a next-gen Sony console in 2021.

PS5 restock news for June 9

GameStop has had a PS5 restock three out of the last four Wednesdays – last week was a short week due to Memorial Day, so very few retailers in the US had the Sony console in stock.

It's more than us knowing the restock date pattern. Yesterday, GameStop's official Twitter account cryptically tweeted: "You never know.. we have many tricks up our sleeves." This was regarding whether or not there would be a PS5 restock today, June 9, tied to the Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart launch. The game launches on Friday, so between today and June 11, we could see a GameStop restock.

Best Buy is also amassing PS5 inventory, according to our sources. The retailer has been all over the place with restock dates, but generally has favored Thursdays in recent weeks. The Best Buy restock time has also been very sporadic in 2021.

Walmart has consistent done a restock on Thursdays, though we always warn it's not every Thursday. It's mostly been at 3pm EDT (sometimes a bit after that, so look for the PS5 restock Twitter alert from Matt Swider). Last week they did an odd thing in that very little new stock of PS5 Digital launched at 3:10am on Thursday. Only a few people got it.

Again, because of the Ratchet and Clank PS5-exclusive launch, you'd expect Sony Direct to have a restock of the PlayStation 5 console. We haven't received notices of the official store of the PlayStation brand sending out those exclusive invites, so we have to wait and see if a virtual queue opens up.

Other retailers being tracked by Matt Swider include Amazon (which has done very random restocks, but we think it'll be at 3am EDT one day this month), Costco, Sam's Club and Newegg, as well as the aforementioned Antonline, which did a PS5 restock bundle yesterday, June 8, and Target, which has low inventory numbers.

GameStop restocked date: Likely this week (could be today, June 9 at 2pm EDT)

Likely this week (could be today, June 9 at 2pm EDT) Last GameStop restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT

GameStop has been the most consistent with PS5 restock opportunities in 2021, and it's easier to get it from here simply because it touts bundles that can cost as much as $729, which of course scare away most resellers. We're eager to see if one of the PS5 bundles contains Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, which launches on Friday.

The GameStop PS5 date could be today, Wednesday, June 9, because – aside from the short week last week – GameStop has restocked the PS5 three Wednesdays in a row during May. The GameStop restock time is almost always at 2pm EDT, though Matt Swider usually gets a tip-off at least 90 minutes ahead of time.

Next Best Buy restock date: Maybe this week given our inventory projections

Maybe this week given our inventory projections Last Best Buy restock date: Thursday, June 3 at 9:37am EDT

Best Buy is one of the few US retailers to have had a PS5 restock in June. And it could be amassing more consoles for this week, according to our sources who showed us the mounting inventory. Best Buy does online-only orders of the PS5, though it requires you to pick up the console in stores a few days later (the inventory ships from those warehouses to local Best Buy stores; it usually takes 3 to 5 days).

That's good news because resellers can't order massive numbers of consoles, so you have a better shot at getting a PS5 from Best Buy than you do at some other stores. Though our sources have shown us PS5 inventory at warehouses, there's no telling when that add-to-cart button will go live. But we'll keep tracking PS5 stock live.

Next possible Walmart restocked date: Thursday, June 10 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, June 10 at 3pm EDT Last small Walmart restocked date: Thursday, June 3 at 3:10am EDT

Thursday, June 3 at 3:10am EDT Last major Walmart restock date: Thursday, May 20 at 3:26pm EDT

The Walmart PS5 restock date and time to check is June 10 at 3pm EDT. The biggest retailer in the US has consistently launched new console inventory at this time, though it can be a few minutes after that official time when it actually goes live on the Walmart website.

Oddly, while Walmart does a PS5 restock almost every other Thursday at 3pm EDT, it reversed the am/pm and had a very small PS5 Digital drop at 3:10am EDT (don't worry if you missed it – barely anyone got PS5 digital). The good news is that Matt Swider often gets an advance notice about the Walmart PS5 restock news, complete with a date and time if it's a massive console drop.

Rumored Target restocked date: Unknown but likely at 7:40am EDT

Unknown but likely at 7:40am EDT Last Target restock date and time: Thursday, May 27 at about 7:40am EDT

We don't expect a Target PS5 restock today, even though we often see the American retailer restock on a Wednesday or Thursday (never any other day of the week). Our sources indicate that key Target stores in the US don't have enough consoles on hand (if it happened today, it would be the smallest Target PS5 drop in 2021 with major stores having just three consoles in their backroom, according to our tipsters).

Here's what we do know. The Target restocks have always been on Wednesday or Thursday at around 7:40am EDT. The next Wednesday and Thursday on the calendar is June 16 and June 17, and since the last Target PS5 restock was on Thursday, May 27 at about 7:40am EDT, next week feels as if it'll be enough time to have stocked up on more PS5 consoles. We'll keep tracking Target every day, regardless.

Rumored Sony Direct PS5 restocked date: Random weekdays at 5pm EDT

Random weekdays at 5pm EDT Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time: Thursday, May 20 at 5pm EDT

The last Sony Direct PS5 restock date was May 20, and while no one has sources at this official PlayStation Store (they're tight-lipped), our restock Twitter alerts have helped people enter Sony's 'virtual queue' to randomly get selected so that they can purchase the console (within 10 minutes). Hundreds of people get it each time, according to Matt Swider's Twitter replies (verified by order receipts).

With the launch of the new Ratchet & Clank game, you'd expect Sony Direct to end its restock drought. Whenever it does happen, the good news about Sony Direct PS5 restocks is they're usually fairer than other stores thanks to a virtual queue that randomizes who gets to buy the PS5.

Rumored Amazon restocked date: Could happen any time in June

Could happen any time in June Last Amazon restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 10am EDT

Amazon has been pivoting back and forth with its restock times: mornings (at around 10am EDT) and the middle of the night (always around 3am EDT). The last restock happened in the morning, meaning we could be in for another PS5 restock when people least suspect it.

Amazon Prime Day deals will happen on June 21 and June 22, but we're questioning whether or not the retailer wants to put so much pressure on its servers with a PS5 restock when the all-important Black Friday-like event is going on.

We're tracking Amazon when the restock does take place. But we also know Amazon has waited between 15 and 54 days between restocks, so there's no telling when PS5 will be back in stock at Amazon.com

