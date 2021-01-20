Target PS5 restock: consoles available in some locations

Target has a fresh wave of PS5 restocks available in certain locations right now, but you'll need to move quickly to grab yours if you're in a lucky city.

We're seeing PS5 stock available in a range of locations, for fast delivery or pickup within 2 hours. That's excellent news for anyone looking to buy PS5 this week, after a good stretch with no new stock on the shelves.

The PS5 comes with a revolutionary new DualSense controller, and is capable of 4K gaming at 120fps. It's also backwards compatible with all the best PS4 games, so you can revisit some classic titles and take your existing library with you.

What's more, the PS5's selection of games is already shaping up nicely. Games such as Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are must-haves, and continue Sony's legacy of creating compelling exclusives you won't find anywhere else.

In stock now PS5: $499.99 at Target

Target has PS5 in stock right now for pickup. It seems to vary by area, so check which stores have stock using the websites store checker. This a great chance to get Sony's elusive console before Christmas, so don't miss out. View Deal

If you missed out on Target's PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

Visiting from outside the US? Check out today's best PS5 deals below for your area.