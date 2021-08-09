PS5 restock Twitter tracker: dates for Best Buy, Target, Walmart and GameStop

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 70,000 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

The PS5 restock dates will be sent to you from our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications – as he tracks over a dozen stores in the US, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, GameStop and Sony Direct. Matt's Twitter alerts have helped 70,000 people find a next-gen console like the Sony PlayStation 5 in stock, and while today, August 9 hasn't seen a PS5 restock (Mondays are typically slow for PS5 stock), we're always keeping eyes out for both the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital consoles, whether they're being sold at MSRP or at face value in a bundle.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker news for today, August 9

The PlayStation 5 was available online at Walmart and GameStop last week, with a nationwide restock at both American retailers; for MSRP at Walmart and in bundles at GameStop. A week-and-a-half ago we saw the PS5 Disc console restock at Target at the retail price of $499, without PS5 Digital going into stock on a Friday.

Three of five major retailers have had PS5 consoles in stock in August or late July. We haven't seen a Best Buy PS5 restock nor has there been an Amazon PS5 restock, but we do know that both retailers have been getting in console inventory and are either due or overdue for putting that add-to-cart button live.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker for Best Buy

Next PS5 restock date at Best Buy: Could be this week – it's overdue

Could be this week – it's overdue Last PS5 restock date at Best Buy: July 23, 2021 at 11:38am EDT

July 23, 2021 at 11:38am EDT Buying/Pickup method: Online-only (not in stores), in-store pickup 3-5 days later

Buying/Pickup method: Online-only (not in stores), in-store pickup 3-5 days later

We haven't seen a PS5 restock on our Twitter tracker in over two weeks, and that's uncommon for the electronic retailer that has been slinging consoles every week or every other week. Uncommon, but not unheard of as Best Buy didn't have any PS5 stock for the entire month of April, so it seems to have PlayStation 5 sales for several weeks in a row, and then takes large chunks of time off.

The PS5 restock time at this retailer is always a mystery, but it's always been within work hours in 2021: anywhere from 9:35am EDT to 5:05pm EDT. The most popular time is around 3:30pm EDT and Best Buy often favors Thursday and Friday restocks. That said, they've done Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before, but rarely.

The Best Buy PS5 restock is always online-only, with an in-store pickup 3-5 days later. Consoles are stored in regional warehouses when you order them and shipped to your local store a few days later. This means, when you're in the process of buying a PS5 from Best Buy, you're battling it out with your neighbors for that scarce inventory.

That's why having someone like PS5 restock Twitter tracker becomes essential.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker for Amazon

Next PS5 restock date at Amazon: Coming up in August

Coming up in August Last PS5 restock date at Amazon : July 21, 2021 at 10:10am EDT

July 21, 2021 at 10:10am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 1-3 days

Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 1-3 days

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider is ready for the next Amazon restock, as the No. 1 online retailer is due to launch console orders for August – it usually has a PlayStation 5 restock once a month and we haven't seen PS5 in stock since late July.

Amazon is so popular that whenever it has a PS5 restock, its checkout pages usually crash with many people seeing 404 errors (with cute photos of dogs). The trick to buying the PS5 from Amazon is to select 'Add to list' whenever the normal add-to-cart button doesn't work. From there, a pop-up window comes up and you can select 'View list' and add it to your cart from there, away from the main product page that's being hammered by traffic.

Amazon usually picks one of two times for a restock: either in the morning (between 10am and 11am EDT) or in the middle of the night (just after 3am EDT). There was one special circumstance in which Amazon chose 12am EDT for its nighttime PS5 restock to tie into the last three hours of Amazon Prime Day.

Two important things: Going from the back-and-forth PS5 restock date and time patterns, we may be in for a late-night restock of the PS5 in August, but our Twitter tracker will be ready for it. Also, every other restock, Amazon has PS5 Disc and Digital, and then just Digital the next time. This next cycle should have both versions of the console.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker for Walmart

Next PS5 restock date at Walmart: Usually on Thursdays, but just had a restock

Usually on Thursdays, but just had a restock Last PS5 restock date at Walmart : August 5, 2021 at 3:00pm EDT

August 5, 2021 at 3:00pm EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships from one week to one month

Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships from one week to one month

Walmart is known for two things: having massive PS5 restocks on Thursdays (but not every Thursday) and letting people buy consoles the retailer may or may not actually have in stock. This explains why it can take anywhere from one week to one month to get a paid-for PS5 console from Walmart.

Our Walmart PS5 restock live stream helped illustrate exactly how to buy the console through the retailer's complicated restock process. Subscribe to Matt Swider's YouTube channel for the next restock live stream.

And sure enough, our Twitter tracker knew hours ahead of time that Walmart would have the PS5 for sale last Thursday, and the delivery dates are now marked for mid-September. It may be a while before Walmart has a proper PS5 restock (though it's not unheard of for the online store to sell small PlayStation 5 inventory despite the fact that some customers are still waiting).

PS5 restock Twitter tracker at Target

Next PS5 restock date at Target: Likely the end of next week

Likely the end of next week Last PS5 restock date at Target : July 30, 2021 at 7:38am EDT

July 30, 2021 at 7:38am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, same-day pickup in stores

Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, same-day pickup in stores

We used have have exclusive news on our Twitter tracker feed regarding Target PS5 restock dates. Now Target likes to surprise everyone without passing around internal memos that gets leaked. But we still have sources at individual Target stores telling us when they receive inventory, and they typically have enough Sony PS5 consoles 'consistent with a restock' every three weeks.

Target has recently switched to launching restocks on Fridays, having previously only used Wednesday or Thursday restock dates for much of 2021. The restock dates are unpredictable now, but the actual time is consistent: it's always been 7am EDT and 8am EDT, with the most popular time being within a few minutes of 7:40am EDT (the last PS5 restock time was 7:38am EDT, for example).

There's a lot to like about buying from Target, as Matt Swider's PS5 restock Twitter tracker posts become filled with replies of people showing off their console-in-hand photos, as Target allows for same-day pickup of online orders. Like all retailers, if you go to the store, employees will refuse to sell you one in person.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker for GameStop

Next PS5 restock date at GameStop: Could be this week (every 7-15 days)

Could be this week (every 7-15 days) Last PS5 restock date at GameStop: August 3, 2021 at 11:00am EDT

August 3, 2021 at 11:00am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 3-5 days

Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 3-5 days

Our GameStop PS5 restock exclusive news has been on-point for the past two weeks and we have tracked down a pattern: the retailer has PS5 in stock every 7 to 15 days, according to past PlayStation 5 drops. It's always been with a bundle recently, and to make things harder for resellers, GameStop is requiring consoles to be purchased while logged into a PowerUp Rewards Pro account.

The $15 annual membership is means that resellers can't profit off of purchasing a PS5 console, and that has translated into more true gamers being able to buy it from GameStop than Walmart or Best Buy. In fact, the last GameStop Twitter tracker was a large reason why 3,700 people got the console through our alerts last week.

More PS5 retailers being tracked on Twitter

These are just five of the retailers in the US that we're constantly tracking on Twitter when it comes to PS5 stock, but far from the full list. We're also monitoring restock dates at Newegg, Costco, Antonline, and Sam's Club. Sony PlayStation Direct, the official store for the PlayStation 5 brand, is also due for a restock, but has slowed down offering inventory tremendously.

There are places in the US that you shouldn't buy a PS5. Sears and QVC are offering "bundles" but the accessories they are charging hundreds of dollars for actually cost $35 at Target.

Online stores like Silicon Nerd haven't delivered consoles to any of our followers, so you shouldn't buy there until further notice (and maybe try to get your money back). We'll continue to update this list so you have the best chance to get a PS5 console before that looming October deadline to buy PS5.