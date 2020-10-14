Prime Day electric bike deals: Schwinn ebikes are up to 30% off on Amazon

Electric bikes have been an exceedingly popular item this year, and Amazon Prime Day has some serious discounts on ebikes from one of the best-known brands in cycling: Schwinn. You can save over $1,000 on a Schwinn Vantage FXe 650b. You could also go with a more affordable model, such as the Schwinn Voyageur for over $500 off.

Schwinn Vantage FXe 650b electric sport hybrid road bike: $,3499 $2,449 at Amazon

These deal will save you $1,050 off the Schwinn's power mid-drive electric bike. You'll get multiple size options all for the same price, letting you get the right fit for rides on the roads and trails.

View Deal

Schwinn Voyageur mid-drive electric bike: $,2,199 $1,539 at Amazon

Schwinn's Voyageur is a hefty $660 off for this model, which includes a 250-watt Bafang mid-drive motor. That'll letting you take full advantage of your bikes 8-speed Shimano drivetrain with the motor itself.

View Deal

Schwinn Voyageur hub-drive electric bike: $,1,599 $1,119 at Amazon

Schwinn's hub-drive Voyageur is an affordable entryway into ebikes, and this $480 discount makes it even better. The 250-watt Bafang motor sits in the back wheel, so it won't affect handling like a front hub motor, and the battery will let you cruise for up to 65 miles.

View Deal

There may be more affordable electric bikes on the market, but Schwinn is a long-time bicycle manufacturer, and it's going to be delivering a bike with a dependable build and quality parts (not to mention a warranty).

If you take a close look at the Schwinn Voyageur and Vantage models, you'll see a Shimano gearset and Tektro disc brakes. The motors Schwinn includes aren't just any motors either. The Voyageur models get motors from Bafang, one of the best names in the business. And, the Vantage model features a Bosch motor.

These bikes will get you out on the road or trails with cruising speeds up to the 20mph limit and enough range to go on a solid adventure.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.