Hurry! The all-new Blink Mini is on sale for just $24.99 for Prime Day

One of our favorite Prime Day deals, Amazon has the all-new Blink Mini on sale for just $24.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a smart security camera. You'll have to act fast though because we predict this stellar Amazon Prime Day deal won't last long.



Blink Mini Prime Day deal:

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Released earlier this year, the Blink Mini security camera provides security to your home day and night with built-in infrared night vision, two-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live view recording. You'll get alerts sent to your smartphone when motion is detected so you can monitor your home from anywhere. The Blink Mini also works with Amazon Alexa, so you stream live video, play recorded video clips, and arm and disarm your camera using just your voice.



You must be an Amazon Prime member to snag this bargain, and if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, so you can shop this deal and other Prime Day offers.

