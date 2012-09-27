Samsung sets stylus-themed event for Oct. 24

Mobile makers sure love a cryptic message as Samsung sent out an invite Thursday that tells little yet still manages to say a lot.

The event is slated for Oct. 24 in New York City, offering not much more than a date, time, and a floating digital pen.

"The Next Big Thing Is Here," occupies most of the space, so we can gather Samsung's got a reveal up its sleeves.

That product no doubt features a stylus.

Another Galaxy Note?

Naturally, the speculation mill has already started spinning as to what Samsung will show Oct. 24, though the inclusion of a stylus leads to a few conclusions.

The South Korean company already showed its 5.5-inch screened Galaxy Note II in August, with a U.S. release coming soon.

We've seen the Galaxy Note 10.1 with its 10-inch display, too. So, perhaps Samsung is planning something in the middle, such as a 7-inch variant.

The company told TechRadar at IFA 2012 that it's also investing in smaller and cheaper versions of the mobile devices, pointing to the possibility of a budget device making its debut next month.

Whatever Samsung shows, TechRadar will be on hand to deliver you the latest news and hands on reviews coming out of NYC.

Via AllThingsD