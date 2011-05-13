Five new handheld GPS devices land from Magellan

Magellan has made a return to the UK market, bringing with it five new handheld sat nav devices.

You may guess from the name that the eXplorist range is intended for ramblers and orienteerers and dogwalkers and other outdoorsy types, who can make good use of the high-sensitivity GPS.

The handheld gadgets come with handy handles so you can hold them easily as you traverse the wilds of Yorkshire or wherever.

Ramblers unite!

There's more going on here than just navigation though; all gadgets in the range feature a 3-inch touchscreen, 3.2MP camera with autofocus which allows you to capture geo-referenced images and videos, electronic compass and barometric altimeter.

Top of the range is the eXplorist 710 which offers off-road navigation as well, while the Magellan eXplorist GC is a dedicated GPS device for geocaching; a GPS treasure hunt game which we understand was quite popular in some years ago.

Completing Magellan's relaunch line up is the iPhone ToughCase; a £180 iPhone case that offers enhanced GPS and waterproofs the handset. For £180, it might be worth considering just leaving the iPhone at home.

None of the Magellan line up comes particularly cheap, with the eXplorist GC the cheapest model at £180, theeXplorist 710 at £499.99 and everything else sitting somewhere in between.