Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod coming soon so you can print your snaps

Smartphones have made it so that almost everyone has a camera to hand almost all the time, and our digital images are safely stored online, where they’ll never be lost, but there are still advantages to physical photos, and soon you’ll be able rediscover them thanks to the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod.

We already knew this was coming, but now we know when, with the UK release set for early January, at a price of £119 (around $155/AU$205).

If you have a compatible phone, such as the Moto Z2 Force, you’ll be able to clip this unusual addition to the back, and then print your photos straight from your phone, onto 2 x 3-inch Polaroid paper.

Print everything

You’ll also be able to print images from the likes of Facebook, Instagram and Google Photos, and you can add filters, text and borders before printing if you prefer.

The photos you print are supposedly smudge-proof and they have an adhesive back, so you can stick them up.

The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer joins an ever-growing range of Moto Mods, which so far includes the likes of a battery pack, JBL speakers, a 10x Hasselblad zoom camera and a projector.