Please, someone stop me from buying this crazy turntable on Prime Day

Amazon's annual sales event is nearly over, and that means many of us are scrambling to find the perfect Prime Day deal before they all sell out.
And, I don't know if it's the tiredness talking (I'm pulling an all-nighter to bring you the best audio deals this year – you're welcome), but I can't stop thinking about this old-timey phonograph-style turntable that's been discounted in the sales:
Today's weirdest turntable deal on Prime Day
Idealforce Bluetooth Phonograph Record Player:
$550 $440 at Amazon
Save $110 – Have you ever seen a record player that looks like this? And if you have, we bet it didn't come with wireless connectivity, and FM/AM radio, CD player, and USB port. View Deal
Now, we've all seen how the best turntables you can buy today blend elements of the past with modern trappings like Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports that allow you to upload your vinyl to your computer.
I've never seen a record player do it quite so overtly as this Phonograph Record Player from Idealforce – a brand that seems to sell everything from battery packs to toy helicopters.
The sheer variety of items sold by this store leads me to believe that it might not be an authority on audio devices – and that I probably shouldn't sink over $400 on one of its turntables.
Still, the specs are pretty impressive. In spite of its enormous ornate horn that harks back to the age of Edison and the gramophone, the Phonograph Record Player comes with wireless connectivity, allowing you to stream music from your phone to be played by its inbuilt speakers.
You're also getting an USB port, which is a feature dedicated audiophiles with aging vinyl collections would covet. And, for good measure, it features a CD player, radio player, AUX-in 3.5mm audio port, and a 40mm subwoofer.
Not to mention the street cred that having a fully-working phonograph would surely earn you in 2021.
Alas, it was not meant to be. There's no way I can justify spending all that money on an untested product, even if the reviews are largely favorable – it simply won't fit into my pokey two-bedroom London apartment.
But, there are plenty of other turntable deals you should consider this Prime Day, and these record players are from reputable companies with great track records when it comes to delivering fantastic audio. No horn necessary.
Today's best turntable deals on Prime Day
House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable:
$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $50 – This eco-friendly turntable is made from sustainable materials, so you can enjoy your vinyl guilt-free. It uses an Audio-Technica cartridge, and comes with a built-in pre amp and wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 4.2.View Deal
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player:
$59.99 $51.99 at Amazon
Save $8 – This isn't a huge saving, but it's still a great price. For your money, you’re getting a three-speed (33 ⅓, 45, and 75 RPM) belt driven turntable that comes with Bluetooth built-in, so you can use it to stream music from your phone as well as play your vinyl. There’s also a 3.5mm AUX-in if you want to play music from a non-Bluetooth device.View Deal
Victrola Classic 7-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable:
$129.99 $99 at Amazon
Save $30.99 – This Bluetooth record player is housed in a wooden cabinet, complete with an old-timey radio tuning dial and LED display that lets you know what kind of input you’re using. View Deal
1byone Wireless Turntable HiFi System with 36 Watt Bookshelf Speakers:
$299.99 $239.99 at Amazon
Save $60 – This great bundle includes a stylish turntable and two bookshelf speakers, so you can get great sound straight out the box. You'll need to check the box to apply the $30-off coupon at checkout to get the full deal.View Deal
Denon DP-300F Fully Automatic Analog Turntable:
$349.99 $329 at Amazon
Save $20 – The Denon DP-300F is a gorgeous turntable that sounds just as good as it looks. The included DSN-85 cartridge isn’t the most accurate but it nevertheless manages to make your music sound airy and reasonably detailed, especially for it’s price.View Deal
More turntable deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for turntables from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon devices: up to 50% off for Prime Day
- Amazon Fire tablets: record low prices now starting at $44.99
- Amazon Fire TV stick: half price 4K streaming
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen):
$99.99$59.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation):
$49.99$24.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: up to 50% off footwear and apparel
- Audible Premium Plus: save 53% on your first 4 months
- AirPods: now starting at just $99
- Calvin Klein: up to 45% off CK underwear and bras
- CamelBak: up to 30% of water bottles and accessories
- Camping: Zippo, Coleman and Sabre under $10
- Card and board games: Up to 30% off games for all ages
- Casper Original Hybrid mattress: from
$695$556 - lowest price ever
- Chromebooks: up to 25% off Lenovo, HP and Samsung
- Deals under $25: save on games, smart home, fashion and more
- Fashion: big name brands from $14
- Fitbit: up to 30% off Fitbit Sense, Inspire and more
- Fitness: workout gear from $6
- Graco: up to 40% off Graco car seats and strollers
- Garmin: save up to 30% on smartwatches
- Headphones: Sony, Beats, Bose and more starting at $10
- iPad (8th generation): was $329 now $299
- iPad Air: now $519.99 - lowest price ever
- iPad Pro 2021: save $50 - record low price
- Keurig: up to 35% off K-Slim pod coffee maker
- Kitchen: save up to 42% on Cusimax, Cosori, Instant Pot and more
- Laptops: Chromebooks, MacBooks and gaming laptops discounted
- Lego Super Mario: sets from $11
- Levi's: up to 40% off Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets
- New Balance: up to 30% off shoes and sneakers
- Nike: save on NBA jerseys, sneakers, and more
- Monitors: displays from LG, Asus, and Alienware up to 38% off
- Nintendo Switch: save $10 on Pro Controller and select games
- Oral care: up to 50% off Oral B, Crest, Glide and more
- PS5: games now starting at $29.88
- Ray-Ban: up to 25% off adults and kids sunglasses
- Razer: PC gaming accessories up to 50% off
- Roomba: save up to $300 on robot vacuum cleaners
- Power tools: save up to 50% on Black & Decker, DeWalt and Greenworks
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones:
$348$248 at Amazon
- Smartwatches: Samsung Galaxy Watch from $159
- Subscription boxes: 65% off for Prime members
- TVs: Fire-enabled smart TVs starting at just $99.99
- Under Armour: up to 30% off sportswear, shoes and gym accessories
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: get three months for $29.99