Please, someone stop me from buying this crazy turntable on Prime Day

Amazon's annual sales event is nearly over, and that means many of us are scrambling to find the perfect Prime Day deal before they all sell out.

And, I don't know if it's the tiredness talking (I'm pulling an all-nighter to bring you the best audio deals this year – you're welcome), but I can't stop thinking about this old-timey phonograph-style turntable that's been discounted in the sales:

Today's weirdest turntable deal on Prime Day

Idealforce Bluetooth Phonograph Record Player: $550 $440 at Amazon

Save $110 – Have you ever seen a record player that looks like this? And if you have, we bet it didn't come with wireless connectivity, and FM/AM radio, CD player, and USB port. View Deal

Now, we've all seen how the best turntables you can buy today blend elements of the past with modern trappings like Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports that allow you to upload your vinyl to your computer.

I've never seen a record player do it quite so overtly as this Phonograph Record Player from Idealforce – a brand that seems to sell everything from battery packs to toy helicopters.

The sheer variety of items sold by this store leads me to believe that it might not be an authority on audio devices – and that I probably shouldn't sink over $400 on one of its turntables.

Still, the specs are pretty impressive. In spite of its enormous ornate horn that harks back to the age of Edison and the gramophone, the Phonograph Record Player comes with wireless connectivity, allowing you to stream music from your phone to be played by its inbuilt speakers.

You're also getting an USB port, which is a feature dedicated audiophiles with aging vinyl collections would covet. And, for good measure, it features a CD player, radio player, AUX-in 3.5mm audio port, and a 40mm subwoofer.

Not to mention the street cred that having a fully-working phonograph would surely earn you in 2021.

Alas, it was not meant to be. There's no way I can justify spending all that money on an untested product, even if the reviews are largely favorable – it simply won't fit into my pokey two-bedroom London apartment.

But, there are plenty of other turntable deals you should consider this Prime Day, and these record players are from reputable companies with great track records when it comes to delivering fantastic audio. No horn necessary.

Today's best turntable deals on Prime Day

House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – This eco-friendly turntable is made from sustainable materials, so you can enjoy your vinyl guilt-free. It uses an Audio-Technica cartridge, and comes with a built-in pre amp and wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 4.2.View Deal

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player: $59.99 $51.99 at Amazon

Save $8 – This isn't a huge saving, but it's still a great price. For your money, you’re getting a three-speed (33 ⅓, 45, and 75 RPM) belt driven turntable that comes with Bluetooth built-in, so you can use it to stream music from your phone as well as play your vinyl. There’s also a 3.5mm AUX-in if you want to play music from a non-Bluetooth device.View Deal

Victrola Classic 7-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable: $129.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $30.99 – This Bluetooth record player is housed in a wooden cabinet, complete with an old-timey radio tuning dial and LED display that lets you know what kind of input you’re using. View Deal

1byone Wireless Turntable HiFi System with 36 Watt Bookshelf Speakers: $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $60 – This great bundle includes a stylish turntable and two bookshelf speakers, so you can get great sound straight out the box. You'll need to check the box to apply the $30-off coupon at checkout to get the full deal.View Deal

Denon DP-300F Fully Automatic Analog Turntable: $349.99 $329 at Amazon

Save $20 – The Denon DP-300F is a gorgeous turntable that sounds just as good as it looks. The included DSN-85 cartridge isn’t the most accurate but it nevertheless manages to make your music sound airy and reasonably detailed, especially for it’s price.View Deal

More turntable deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for turntables from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

