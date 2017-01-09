Play as Pablo Escobar in Netflix's new side-scrolling runner game

Pablo Escobar was a man who could be referred to by many labels: drug lord, terrorist, murderer, ugly sweater enthusiast. But thanks to the new web game, Netflix Infinite Runner, we can add one more title to his resume: Wonder Boy surrogate.

Dubbed as ‘A Netflix Original Game’, the endless runner lets you play as characters from some of your favourite Netflix shows, as well as Marco Polo.

Each of the game’s four playable characters has a unique level based on the show they’re from, complete with a chiptune version of their show’s theme song. As you’d expect, the Stranger Things theme sounds totally rad in 8-bit form.

Super Narco Bros.

Characters include the aforementioned Pablo Escobar from Narcos, Marco Polo from (you guessed it) Marco Polo, Piper Chapman from Orange is the New Black and Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things.

The object of the game is simple – the longer you run, the higher your score. All you need to do is jump (or double jump) using the spacebar to clear obstacles. Each character can also collect show-specific items (like Eggo waffles or bricks of cocaine… yes, you read that right) in order become invincible for a short period of time.

Okay, so the game isn’t very involved, but it’s sure to provide a few minutes worth of entertainment for fans Netflix’s Original shows. Here’s hoping Netflix makes a sequel featuring BoJack Horseman, The OA or maybe a Marvel character or two...