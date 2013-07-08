WIN! A superzoom Nikon Coolpix S9500 worth £279.99

Enter our competition to get your hands on one of four Nikon Coolpix S9500 cameras. This smart compact features a 22x Nikkor optical zoom lens and backlit 18-megapixel CMOS sensor to capture distant action and candid close-ups, making this an ideal point-and-shoot camera for summer.

The S9500 also lets you record Full HD movies at the touch of a button. What's more, the Coolpix S9500 has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can share images and movies instantly.

Plus, built-in GPS tags your photo locations and lets you retrace your route via computer. If you want a great compact camera to capture your holiday, then the Coolpix S9500 is an excellent choice.

Nikon has also created the Holiday Countdown App so you can mark off the days till your summer escape. To download the app and start getting excited about your getaway, visit Nikon's Facebook page.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Gemma Tregellas.