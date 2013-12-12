TechRadar Tip Off: $100 off a Ricoh GR pocket-size compact digital camera

Shopping around for a good camera?
How 'bout one with the price knocked off by a hundred dollar instant rebate?
If that perked your ears up, then the Tip Off proudly presents: the Ricoh GR, a fantastic compact digital camera chock full of perfection for only $696.95.
A snippet from our review states: "the Ricoh GR camera produces very high quality images that are full with sharp detail at the lower sensitivity settings and have manageable, fine-textured noise at the higher settings."
Definitely for the photography enthusiasts
The Ricoh GR gives you full reign over exposure (as well as automatic and semi-automatic control) and images may be saved as raw or JPEG files - or both simultaneously.
Other features to note:
- 16.2MP
- Full 1080p h.264 HD Video Recording
- 3.0" Transparent LCD
- USB
- HDMI
Plus you get a free 32GB Lexar SD card, which has a $24.95 value. Well, what are you waiting for? It's simple to use, great for traveling and will give you spectacular photos.