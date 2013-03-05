Nikon L320 zooms in on beginners

The Nikon L320 is aimed mainly at beginner photographers

The Nikon L320 includes a 26x optical zoom lens, which is equivalent to 22.5-585mm in 35mm terms.

Equipped with a 16 million pixel CCD sensor, the bridge camera also includes four different automatic anti-blur functions, along with Lens Shift VR (vibration reduction) to counter the effect of image shake and help produce sharper images.

Aimed primarily at beginner photographers, the Nikon L320 features easy-to-reach control buttons and an Easy Auto mode that optimises all settings according to the light in which you're shooting.

HD video recording is available at 720p, while a dedicated movie-record button has been included for speed.

At the back of the camera is a 230k dot LCD screen, which has been equipped with anti-reflective coating for use in a variety of different shooting conditions.

Easy to use

To further complement the beginner nature of the camera, 18 scene modes are included, along with a smart portrait system.

The camera is powered by AA-size batteries, making it versatile when shooting out and about.

The Nikon Coolpix L320 price will be around £199.99 (around US$301/AU$297), with an anticipated sales start date of March 21.