Future Publishing announces new photo show

A new consumer photography tuition event is today announced by Future, the publishers of TechRadar.

Taking place on the 26th and 27th of October at the Novotel in Hammersmith, London, the PhotoLive event will feature over 200 seminars delivered by professional photographers and Photoshop experts.

Speakers already confirmed include Andy Rouse, David Noton, Steve Caplin, Tom Mackie and Steve Bloom. More are set to be revealed soon.

The tuition programme will cover all types of photography and equipment, allowing attendees to tailor their itinerary to suit their own style of photography and choose sessions tailored to their equipment.

From Canon-specific sessions to masterclasses on improving landscape, wildlife, macro and portrait images, there will be advice on hand to cover all aspects of digital photography. Studio setups will also be utilised.

Kit

A retail area will be also be available for consumers to get their hands on the latest kit to try before buying. Live stages for product demonstrations will also be at the show.

Tickets and pricing will be flexible, with offers available for entry along with single sessions and full day passes.

To register for updates and be first to receive ticket information, you can sign up for alerts at the PhotoLive website.