EE just supercharged your Samsung Galaxy S7 and HTC 10

Mobile network EE has just announced increased speeds for its data service, giving customers with handsets such as the HTC 10 and Samsung Galaxy S7 a boost in performance.

EE is initially rolling out its Cat 9 speeds to those in London, Manchester and Birmingham this year, with much of the country coming online throughout 2017, and you'll need to be on an EE Max plan to take advantage of the new speeds

The theoretical top speed of the Cat 9 network is 450Mbps, although you won't see that in real life.

EE claims to have managed to get 369Mbps on a HTC 10 during testing at Wembley Stadium, where the service is currently up and running, which is still comfortably quicker than the current Cat 6 theoretical top speed of 300Mbps (again, a top speed you won't get outside of a lab).

That means apps will download even quicker, video streaming will be even smoother and your latest selfie uploads will be online and gaining likes in record time.

iPhone timing?

Phones that currently support Cat 9 speeds include the HTC 10, Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy Note 7 – few more may join the ranks very soon though.

It's not escaped our attention that EE has made this announcement just a day before the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which has got us wondering: are Apple's new iPhones going to pack a power boost?

We're also just weeks away from Google's new Pixel handsets, and EE may be getting its network speeds in order before their arrival too. We'll be covering both launches live, and keeping an eye out for network speed support.