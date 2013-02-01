With one delay, HTC's M7 should head to all four major US carriers

Considering HTC's M7 (or possibly HTC One) Android smartphone has never been officially announced by the company, we sure seem to know a lot about it.

On Friday another report surfaced claiming that HTC's next flagship Android phone will arrive near-simultaneously on all four major U.S. carriers.

HTC One: release date, news and rumours

We say "near-simultaneously" because according to the report, from HTC Source, the M7 will launch first on AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, then later on Verizon. Speculation holds that may be due to the impending release of Verizon's Droid DNA.

Of course, all of this is unconfirmed, but it may not stay that way for long.

According to a number of reports, including one from TechRadar's own sources, the HTC M7 will be officially unveiled at a special event on Feb. 19.

The announcement could be followed by the M7 release on March 8, according to an HTC Source report from Wednesday.

That same report also claimed that the M7 will come in at least one alternate color scheme, a silver and white option (possibly with some aluminum added to the chassis) to complement the standard black color.

Possible M7 specs

Despite all the leaks, not much is known about the HTC M7's specs.

The most up-to-date rumors peg it with a 4.7-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapixel camera, and Android 4.2: Jelly Bean.

TechRadar's previous requests for confirmation on anything related to the M7 have resulted in a stern "no comment" from HTC, but it seems the rest will be revealed come Feb. 19.