Vodafone bundles Gear as telcos announce Galaxy Note 3 plan pricing

Voda the only one giving us some bundled love.

Update: With just a week left until it lands in stores, Virgin mobile has finally added their pricing for the Note 3, with monthly handset repayments starting from $23 on its lowest $30 plan to $2 on its $90 plan.

The phone will have $0 handset repayments on its $140 plan, which includes unlimited calls and SMS/MMS, 6GB of data and a free return trip to Fiji, Vanuatu or New Zealand.

No sign of the Galaxy Gear, however...

Original story

The three big Aussie telcos have come out with their prices and plans for the Galaxy Note 3 after Samsung announced that the Aussie launch is slated for October 3.

Vodafone and Optus pre-orders start today, with both confirming October 3 availability. Telstra has yet to announce availability and you can as yet only register your interest. Virgin Mobile pre-orders begin from September 26.

Samsung has priced the Note 3 at $999, but Telstra will have the phone outright for $912 and Optus has given it a price tag of $949. Vodafone hasn't revealed its outright price.

The Galaxy Note 3 through Optus's 24-months contracts will have monthly repayments starting from $27 on its lowest $35 plan to $5 on its highest $100 plan.

Telstra has only revealed that on its $80 Every Day Connect and Business Performance plans, the Note 3 will cost $8 per month over 24 months.

On its 24-month Red plans, Vodafone will have a $10 monthly repayment on a $65 plan, $2 per month on an $80 and $0 monthly repayment on a $100 plan.

On its 12-month Red plans, Vodafone will have a $42 monthly repayment on a $65 plan, $34 per month on an $80 and $26 monthly repayment on a $100 plan.

All bundled up

While Optus is slated to also sell the Galaxy Gear, it hasn't announced any prices or availability. Telstra will be selling the Galaxy Gear outright for $369 – priced the same as Samsung Experience stores.

Vodafone, however, is so far the only telco to announce bundled Note 3 and Galaxy Gear plans, with pre-order specials as well.

Pre-order the bundle on Vodafone's 24-month Red plans, and both devices will have a monthly repayment of $15, $7 or $0, respective of each plan tier. On a 12-month contract, the monthly repayment will be $52, $44 and $36, respectively.

After October 3, the bundle on Voda's 24-month plans will have a monthly repayment of $23, $15 and $0, respectively, while on a 12-month contract, the monthly repayment will be $68, $60 and $52, respectively.