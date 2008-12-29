Vinnie Jones - the iPhone app

Footballer, Hollywood star and renowned hardman Vinnie Jones is hoping to add yet another string to his groaning bow by putting his name to an iPhone app called the official Vinnie Jones Wake Up Call.

Jones, who rose to prominence with Wimbledon and moved on to film, has launched the alarm clock app in conjunction with Branded Research LLC 'a leading social entertainment application development and marketing company based in Los Angeles'

So what does the official (as opposed to the unofficial one that doesn't exist) Vinnie Jones app bring that the average alarm clock app doesn't? Only clips of the big man himself.

Featured

"Featured are twenty-seven videos to which include "It's been emotional" and "Desert Eagle .50" from the hit movie Snatch," reads the press release.

"From the movie Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels you can choose from video wake up calls like "Use language like that" and "I think the word you're looking for, gentleman, is thank you."

"Also included are videos of Vinnie jarring you out of your slumbers with one liners like "Oi, you! Get out of bed!"

Unfortunately, you cannot choose to wake up to the clip of Jones squeezing Gazza's testicles in a football match or the infamous CCTV footage of Jones' recent nightclub altercation.

It's available now, it costs £1.19 ($1.99) and it's been emotional.